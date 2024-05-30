Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 30

The 11th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Booster Round concluded with thrilling outcomes at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s take a look at which teams are standing at which position in the updated standings after Day 25 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

VELS University moved one spot up to make it to the pole position with 10 wins, two losses, and a tie, picking up 60 points. PRIST University slid to the second rank with nine wins, one loss, and two tied games, gathering 58 points.

Chennai Sports ascended from the fifth to the third position with nine wins, and four losses, grabbing 53 points. Karpagam University slid from the third to the fourth rank with nine wins and three losses, accumulating 52 points.

Nellai Kings slipped from the fourth to the fifth position with seven wins, three losses, and two tied games, amassing 52 points. Durai Singam descended from the fifth to the sixth position with eight wins and five losses, pocketing 47 points.

NA Academy, Samy Academy, and SRM University slipped to the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively. Sivagangai Warriors, Jayachitra Club, AMKC Gobi, Alathankarai Club, PK Sports, and KR Sports are the other sides reeling down the points table.

Eight teams will compete on the 26th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, aiming to make it to the top half of the table and eventually to the Summit Round. Notably, the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will advance into the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 25 Results (May 30)

Match 97: SRM University beat KR Sports (58-19)

Match 98: Vels University beat Durai Singam (33-27)

Match 99: Chennai Sports beat Jayachitra Club (40-24)

Match 100: Kattakudi Sports beat AMKC Gobi (53-29)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 26 Schedule (May 31)

Match 101: PRIST University vs Karpagam University, 10:15 AM

Match 102: KR Sports vs PK Sports, 11:45 AM

Match 103: Nellai Kings vs Samy Academy, 6:15 PM

Match 104: NA Academy vs AMKC Gobi, 7:45 PM