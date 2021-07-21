Who is Abhishek Verma? 5 things you didn't know about India's pistol shooter

Abhishek Verma has come a long way since making his debut at the 2018 Asian Games. The 31-year-old hails from Panipat, Haryana and is one of India's biggest medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics.

As he sets his sights on winning an Olympic medal, here are a few things you didn't know about the air pistol shooter.

#1 Abhishek Verma is a lawyer

A B.Tech graduate, Abhishek Verma was studying law when he found out about the sport of shooting in 2015. He started off his career at the university level and further went on to win the Nationals in 2015. He received his Provisional Enrollment certificate from the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana in 2020 and intends to practice law soon.

#2 Abhishek Verma's deal with his father

Coming from a family of lawyers, it was difficult to convince his parents about his wish to become a shooter. Abhishek Verma's family did not accept this warmly and he had to strike a deal with his father to let him continue shooting.

While talking to Hindustan Times about convincing his parents, Verma said:

"My father made it clear that if I was not able to break into the Indian team in a year, then I would have to start my practice in court."

Abhishek Verma grabbed the opportunity gracefully and secured gold in the north zone competition to make his way into the national squad.

#3 Where is Abhishek Verma currently ranked?

Abhishek Verma has been on a roll since the 2018 Asian Games. His terrific performances in the 2019 and 2021 World Cups have helped him grab the number 1 spot in the 10 meter air pistol category. Fellow Indian Saurabh Chaudhary is currently second in the same category.

#4 Abhishek Verma made a shooting range in his own house

The nationwide lockdown saw many athletes get creative with their preparations. Abhishek Verma too joined in as he made a shooting range in his own bedroom to prepare for a podium finish at the Olympics.

On his preparations at home, Verma told India TV in an interview in 2020:

"It becomes very difficult, as we were used to practicing in the shooting range and this situation has never occurred before.

"Preparing for Olympics is very important and taking a day off or taking a holiday will not work and that led to my decision of training at home."

#5 How many World Cup medals does Abhishek Verma have?

Abhishek Verma won his first World Cup medal in 2019, as he bagged gold in Beijing and Rio de Janeiro. In his quest for gold he defeated 2008 Olympic champion Pang Wei at the Beijing event. Verma was also part of the 10 meter air pistol mixed team that bagged silver in Rio.

In the 2021 World Cup in New Delhi, he won three medals for India, which included a gold and two bronze medals. In total, the World No. 1 has six World Cup medals, and is in brilliant form going into the Olympics.

