2022 MLB World Series Winner Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and More

12 teams walked into October with a chance at a World Series run and we're now down to 8. Division series play is set to kickoff on Tuesday and here's everything you need to know about where the value sits for World Series betting.

2022 World Series Betting Odds (as of 10/10):

Los Angeles Dodgers +270 San Diego Padres +1100 Houston Astros +350 Philadelphia Philles +1100 Atlanta Braves +460 Seattle Mariners +1300 New York Yankees +490 Cleveland Guardians +1600

Favorites:

Los Angeles Dodgers: (+270)

The Dodgers continue their reign as the overall favorite to win the World Series. Their odds have dropped since +300, before the Wild Card round, but anybody that says +270 is a dumb bet on the Dodgers should be ashamed of themselves. Their NLDS series is against a Padres team who in recent memory have never had the best of their West Coast rivals. Look for +270 only to drop more.

Houston Astros (+350)

Keeping the theme with the Dodgers, the Astros came down from +380 last week. The Astros will face a frisky Seattle lineup in the ALDS, but expect the Astros to make short work of them and secure the ALCS spot early. Seattle won on Saturday because of a monumental 8 run comeback. The Astros are fresh and have been waiting to get this out of the way.

Atlanta Braves (+460)

The Braves were previously sitting at +500, even with the Yankees, but have now leaped forward. Nobody makes it to the October post-season by accident, but Braves fans have to be excited about the shakeout in opponents. The Braves and Phillies are in the same division and the Braves finished with a 14 game lead on the NL East 3rd place Phillies. With a dominating display in the ALDS, expect the Braves to drop near the favorite Dodgers line.

New York Yankees (+490)

The Yankees will face the extremely hot Guardians in the ALDS round. While the Yankees had an advantage over the Guardians in the regular season, Cleveland came in on an absolute tear. The Yankees need to make a statement early and put out the fire while at home in New York, but ultimately, expect the Yankees to move on.

Longshots

The Padres and Phillies enter the division series round at +1100 each and have a mountain to climb for a chance to make the championship series round. Look for odds on either team to win a game instead of wasting money on trying to find value in these teams for the World Series.

The Mariners (+1300) and Guardians (+1600) will have to take down the two best American League teams in the first round. Both teams are coming off a very impressive run in recent weeks, but play it the same as the NL longshots and try to find plus money in an individual game vs. the entire series.

