Best Sportsbook Promos and Offer Codes For Week 5 | 2022 NFL Season

Since the NFL and college football seasons are currently in full swing, there are many opportunities to benefit from promotional offers made by different sportsbooks. There are various bonuses available, so it's critical to understand how they each function.

This post will explain how the newest promotions work and how to take advantage of them when betting on NFL games. We'll make sure to describe the distinctive benefits that each sportsbook has for you. There's no excuse not to use any of these discount codes right now since they are all free.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Codes and Offers

One of the biggest sportsbooks in the sports betting sector is DraftKings Sportsbook, an official partner of the NFL. They feature a huge selection of betting markets and are frequently one of the first to release odds for future events.

You may also use your money for sports betting to play daily NFL fantasy football. If any NFL team wins a pregame moneyline wager, DraftKings will reward your account with $200 in free bets. Eight separate $25 free bets are provided as part of the welcome offer, which you can spend anyway you like.

No prior Draftkings promo code is required. Just click the link mentioned above to sign in easily and get a chance to win $200 on a $5 wager.

Fanduel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Offers

The Same Game Parlay was first developed by FanDuel, who also often introduces new betting markets. Their unique mobile app even offers users mini-games to play for real-money prizes. The No Sweat First Bet welcome offer from FanDuel enables new customers to make their first wager without worrying about the result.

Place your first wager in any amount up to $1,000, and if it loses, FanDuel will give you free bets in the same amount. Being able to wager without being concerned about the conclusion doesn't happen often, so make the most of it by utilizing this promotion. If you register through the aforementioned link, no FanDuel Sportsbook discount code is necessary.

Caesar's Sportsbook Promo Codes and Offers

One of the most reputable sportsbooks in existence, Caesars also boasts some of the most opulent gaming resorts and facilities.

Caesars' distinctive rewards program can be used to enjoy their resorts. Both new and returning customers have the opportunity to earn and accrue particular credits that can be exchanged for benefits like discounted hotel stays and dining out.

Similar to FanDuel, Caesars will credit you with up to $1,250 in free bets if your first wager loses. Regardless of the result of your initial wager, the Caesars Rewards and Tier Credits will be awarded to your account. You can click the aforementioned link to receive 1,000 rewards credits and 1,000 tier credits, in addition to up to $1,250 back on your first wager.

PointsBet Sportsbook Promo Codes and Offers

Perhaps the most distinctive sportsbook currently accessible is PointsBet. It gives users the chance to win more money the more correctly they place their bets.

They not only provide fixed betting odd but have also created a novel service called PointsBetting. For instance, you would win twice as much as you would from a conventional fixed odds bet if you backed a team to cover a -2 spread and they won by four.

A form of extended bonus is also offered to bettors as part of their current promotion. If a new user's initial wager loses for four days in a row, they can earn up to $200 in free bets.

By following the aforementioned link, you may take advantage of the PointsBets 4 x $200 promotion without using a PointsBet Sportsbook coupon code.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Codes and Offers

One of the sportsbooks that is expanding the fastest is BetMGM, which is well-known for its resorts. Their selection of betting markets is expanding quickly, and their mobile app is user-friendly.

Additionally, BetMGM provides new customers with betting insurance at their initial stake. You can risk any sum between $10 and $1,000 without thinking about whether the wager will win or lose.

If your first wager is unsuccessful, BetMGM will reimburse you with free bets. Make sure to take advantage of the most recent BetMGM promotions as they are gradually becoming accessible in additional states. Your BetMGM Sportsbook promotional code will be added to your new account if you register using our link.

Join BetMGM Sportsbook right away for a risk-free wager of up to $1,000.

How to Bet on the NFL

It's simple to wager on football, whether you like watching the NFL or collegiate sports. Each of the sportsbooks mentioned has pages devoted to each sport separately and lists the fundamental markets right away.

You will automatically see the spread, total (over/under), and moneyline markets mentioned. You can browse an extensive selection of betting markets, including player props and same game parlays, by selecting a certain game.

Starting out couldn't be simpler, so be sure to take advantage of all of the sportsbook discount codes that are offered to you. To automatically activate each bonus and explore a new sportsbook for all your favorite CFB and NFL activities, click on any of the sportsbook links mentioned in the article.

Poll : 0 votes