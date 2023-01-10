Akron vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 10| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Akron Zips are off to a 9-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, which slots them sixth in the Mid-American Conference. They suffered a loss against the Ball State Cardinals (70-63) in their previous outing. A 23-point performance from Enrique Freeman wasn't enough as his teammates failed to come to the party. They will now take on the Bowling Green Falcons, who are on a 8-7 start to the season. They are third in the same division and on a four-game winning streak. Their last outing was memorable for them as they marched to a big victory against the Ohio Bobcats (88-79). Kaden Metheny scored the maximum number of points for the team (25), and the bench also contributed significantly. The Falcons will now host this game at the Stroh Center on Tuesday (January 10). They will be looking for their fifth consecutive win.

Akron Zips vs Bowling Green Falcons: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Akron Zips -170 -4 (-110) 140.5 (-110) Bowling Green Falcons +150 +4 (-110) 140.5 (-110)

The Zips started the season with nine wins and six losses. They will need to improve their away record as early as possible, which stands at 0-3 for the moment. The team is below the average-scoring mark in offense, averaging only 69.4 points per game, which ranks 238th in the country.

Defensively, they are doing a better job, conceding 62.3 points per game, which ranks 34th in the country. Their offensive rebounds per game are 33.7 and they manage 29.1 when it comes to defensive rebounds.

The Green Falcons have eight wins and seven losses at the start of the season. They have a decent 5-3 home record, which they would like to better tonight. The team is impressive at scoring, averaging 77.7 points per game, which ranks 65th in the nation. Whereas they are conceding 74.1 points per game, which ranks 309th in the nation.

Akron Zips vs Bowling Green Falcons: Match Details

Fixture: Akron Zips @ Bowling Green Falcons

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio

Akron Zips vs Bowling Green Falcons: Prediction

They are 0-4 against the spread in their last four away games played. Let's dwelve deeper to reveal some interesting coincidences.

The Zips are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games against teams that have a home-winning percentage of more than .600. They are also 0-4 against the spread in their last four away games against teams that have a winning record.

Akron have a 7-3 record against Bowling Green in their last ten encounters.

This is going to be a free for all. Who do you reckon wants it more? Sound off in the comment section.

Final Prediction: Bowling Green +4 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes