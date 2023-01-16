The Alcorn State Braves will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the William J. Nicks Building on Monday (January 16) in the NCAA.

The Braves are off to a disappointing 6-10 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and are on a three-game winning streak. They're coming off a 79-74 win against the Texas Southern Tigers in their last outing. Dominic Brewton came off the bench to score 26 points in the win, while Keondre Montgomery contributed 14, also off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Prairie View A&M Panthers are 7-11 on the season and sixth in the same conference as the Braves. They managed a 59-50 win against the Jackson State Tigers in their previous outing. Yahuza Rasas led the scoring with 18 points, while Hegel Augustin came off the bench to score as many.

Alcorn State Braves vs Prairie View A&M Panthers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Alcorn State Braves +130 +3 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) Prairie View A&M Panthers -150 -3 (-110) U 138.5 (-110)

The Braves have struggled to find momentum this season, but their conference record is 3-1. However, their away record is a poor 3-8. The team has been below par in offense, averaging 65.4 points per game, which ranks 321st in the nation, and conceding 74.5 points per outing, which ranks 312th in the nation.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are also struggling. Their conference record is 3-2, but their home record is a healthy 5-1. The team has been below par on offense, averaging 67.6 points per game, which ranks 295th in the nation. They have had 32.0 offensive rebounds and conceding 70.3 points per game, which ranks 217th in the country.

Alcorn State Braves vs Prairie View A&M Panthers: Match Details

Fixture: Alcorn State Braves @ Prairie View A&M Panthers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16; 09:00 pm ET

Venue: William J. Nicks Building, Prairie View, Texas

Alcorn State Braves vs Prairie View A&M Panthers: Prediction

The Braves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on a Monday. They have a poor 3-7 record against the Panthers in their last ten meetings.

The numbers of both teams are quite similar, and they're also both on a winning run. It will be an interesting battle between teams who concede more than what they score. Expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Alcorn State +3 (-110)

