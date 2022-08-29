Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels are set to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series at home in Anaheim, California. Game 1 of the series is due to start at 9:38 p.m. EDT on August 29. We've got the best odds, line, and picks below.

The Halos are coming off a scintillating series win against the Toronto Blue Jays. They swept the Blue Jays 3-0 on the road and took their season record to 55-73.

The Yankees, on the other hand, have lost their last two games on the road against the Oakland Athletics. which took their record to 78-50. However, they are still sitting pretty at the top of the American League East standings. Lately, the fiery hitting prowess of the Yankees hasn't been very consistent. With Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup, they will surely look to change the tides in their favor.

The Halos will start Jose Saurez against the Yankees in Game 1. The young Venezuelan has struggled on the mound this season with 4-6 (W-L) in 14 starts and has an ERA of 4.19. He has punched out at least five hitters in his last five outings but still allows hits early in the game. He's a bright young talent and will look to set the tone for the Halos on the hill against the Yankees.

The Yankees will start their recent acquisition from the Athletics, the experienced Dominican Frankie Montas. He too has struggled on the mound this season with a 4-10 (W-L) and an ERA of 3.84. He got the win in his last outing against the New York Mets wherein he dished out six K's, on six hits and two runs in 5.2 IP but is still struggling to consistently rake in wins for his team.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Monday, August 29, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -180 -1.5 (-110) Over 8.0 (-110) Los Angeles Angels +155 +1.5 (-110) Under 8.0 (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Frankie Montas has a good strikeout record, but he sure does gives away a considerable number of hits early on in the game. With the Angels' hitting lineup showcasing a decent run in the past series. They will look out to register hits against Montas in the early innings of the game. They have hit at a batting percentage of .350 as a unit in their last series.

Pick: Frankie Montas Over 4.5 Hits (-140)

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees are the better side on paper and with their hitting display this season, any sane bullpen ought to fear them. Although they haven't been consistent in their performances lately, to undermine their prowess would be a foolish ask.

On the other hand, the Angels have also been hitting pretty well lately, so the game will come down to a battle between the bullpens. Expect the Angels to capitalize big in the early innings and try to keep the Yankees at bay.

Prediction: Angels First 5 Innings Over 1.5 Runs (-105)

