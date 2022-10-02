Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers NFL Parlay October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Carolina Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL on Sunday (October 2).

Both teams are off to disappointing 1-2 starts, but each team has the potential to perform a lot better. Below, we'll go through the best bets to form a parlay for this Sunday matchup.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 4:05 pm EDT

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Panthers First Half Team Total Under 13.5 Points (-265)

The Cardinals' defense has been pretty solid in the first half of games this year. They're holding opponents to under ten first-half points so far, and they've had to since Arizona's first-half offense has been terrible.

Carolina's QB Baker Mayfield doesn't look too comfortable yet with his new team. In the last two games, he has completed under 50% of his passes and been held to 170 or fewer yards each game. Expect the visitors' defense to be tough once again through the first two quarters on Sunday.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Cardinals +6.5 (-200)

While the Cardinals haven't looked nearly as good as they did last year, they're up against a team that has fared poorly against the spread.

The Panthers have also failed to cover their last seven games at home when matched up with under .500 teams, which isn't a good sign for Carolina fans. The trend proves that Carolina plays down to the competition when favored at home rather than asserting themselves.

So far this year, Arizona has been at their best in the one road game they've played but have been subpar at home. Expect the Cardinals to bounce back from last week's loss and cover by two field goals today in Charlotte.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Kyler Murray 25+ Passing Completions (+115)

Kyler Murray has had a ton of volume through three games. Even though his other stats may not be eye-popping, there's no reason why his attempts and completions should go down.

Last week, he completed 37 of 58 attempts, and he has now averaged 30 completions on 47 attempts this year. While Murray might not be around 50 attempts on Sunday, expect him to reach 25 completions or more.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers NFL Parlay Odds: +450

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far