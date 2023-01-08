Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Two NFC West rivals with completely different outlooks are ready to conclude their regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking their annual trip to San Francisco amid a six-game losing streak. This offseason seems like it's going to bring major changes, but for now, the focus will be on taking down the Niners. However, they'll have to compete without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and James Conner.

San Francisco has clinched the NFC West already, but the top seed in the NFC is still in play, so they're going to be playing for that opportunity today. They'll also be seeking a tenth straight win before the playoffs begin.

The 49ers have something to play for, and the Cardinals can spoil their divisional foe's dreams. Let's see which team will close out their season the right way.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8, 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Cardinals +14.5 (-115) Over 39.5 (-110) +660 49ers -14.5 (-105) Under 39.5 (-110) -1000

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Key Stats

San Francisco has the top-scoring defense in the league. They are holding opponents to 16.5 points per game. Last week was the first time they had allowed more than 20 points since October 23rd against the Chiefs.

In their 38-10 win over Arizona earlier in the season, San Francisco held them to 4.4 yards per play. They also had three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Over their current losing streak, Arizona is only scoring 16.2 points per game. This season, they are averaging 17.4 points per game without Kyler Murray.

Arizona's defense is surrendering 25.7 points per game, 29th in the NFL.

San Francisco's offense is scoring 25.8 points per game, which is 7th. They've put up at least 30 points six times during their current nine-game winning streak.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Prediction

San Francisco should thoroughly dominate the Cardinals again. They are playing their starters, and along with obviously wanting to win, they'll probably try to build a large enough lead to rest in the second half.

The Cardinals' offense should struggle again, and their defense still won't be able to stop San Francisco's offense. The spread is large, but it shouldn't be a problem for the Niners today.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers -14.5 (-105)

