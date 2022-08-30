Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks returned from 7-0 down to win 13-7 over the Phillies on Monday, bringing their record to 60-67 this year. Meanwhile, the Phillies currently hold a 72-57 record this season after their loss.

Philadelphia, despite the loss, have been good on the road this year, carrying a 33-27 away record this season. They sit in the second wild card spot in the NL, fending off the San Diego Padres by one and a half games.

Arizona's Zac Gallen gets the ball on Tuesday night. He is 9-2 with a 2.66 ERA and will be making his 25th start. He's been excellent this year, but he'll be tasked with a very strong Phillies lineup that is ranked #6 in runs per game. In his last four outings, the right-hander has been flawless. He's carried a streak of 27 1/3 scoreless innings. The Arizona right-hander will look to keep this streak going, or at least be almost as dominant tonight.

Aaron Nola will get the ball for the Phillies, carrying a 9-10 record and a 3.08 ERA. Last time out, he was excellent going the full nine innings. He allowed five hits and no earned runs, while he K'd 11 versus the Cincinnati Reds. The shutout was the third of Nola's career, and he'll look to build on that on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks' offense has been hot, averaging 6.7 runs per game in their previous seven. We'll see if Nola (who has a 2.13 ERA on the road this year) can shut down Arizona's bats and give the Phillies decent innings deep into the game.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -133 -1.5 (+130) Over 7.0 (-120) Arizona Diamondbacks +123 +1.5 (-155) Under 7.0 (+100)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

It's been 28 days since Gallen gave up a run, which is incredible. In Nola's last five outings, he has a 2.12 ERA, and he's coming off of a shutout. The Phillies have only averaged 0.33 first inning runs on the road this year, so expect six quick outs here tonight.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-132)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Diamondbacks have now won four straight, and they'll look to make it five tonight behind ace Zac Gallen. Arizona has won seven of Gallen's last eight home starts, and in his starts, opponents have averaged just 3.2 runs per game. With both pitchers being lights out recently, look for very few runs to be tallied off of the starters after last night's offensive barrage.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (-110)

