Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks defeated the Pirates 3-0 on Monday to improve to 49-59 on the season. The Pirates now find themselves at 44-65 on the year after their loss.

Pittsburgh has been a poor team on the road, sporting just a 20-36 away record this season. They've now dropped 20 of their last 26 games at Chase Field and 15 of 21 on grass surfaces.

Arizona will trot out Tommy Henry for Tuesday's matchup. He'll be making just his second start of the year. The Pirates offense scores the third-fewest runs per game, and they strike out the second-most in the MLB.

Henry has one major league start under his belt, but he'll look to have a stronger performance on Tuesday. He'll likely stay around five innings pitched, so Arizona will need their bullpen to piece together some outs. The Diamondbacks' pen has a 3.56 ERA at home, and they're pretty well rested after Zac Gallen's dominant start on Monday.

Zach Thompson, who is 3-8 with a 5.15 ERA, will be on the hill Tuesday for Pittsburgh. Recently the right-hander's performances have been especially bad, surrendering 17 earned runs in his past 15 1/3 innings.

"Thompson on the mound tonight. #LetsGoBucs" - Pirates

The Diamondbacks offense is averaging 4.6 runs per game in their past seven despite Monday's meager output. Arizona will look to knock Thompson out early and get to the underbelly of the Pirates' bullpen.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +139 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.5 (-115) Arizona Diamondbacks -154 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.5 (-105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Tyler Henry walked three in five innings in his major league debut last week against the Cleveland Guardians. The Pirates rank around average in walk rate, and Henry had some control issues in the minors. Look for him to give out at least two free passes on Tuesday.

Pick: Tyler Henry Over 1.5 Walks Given (-104)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

The Pirates have been poor following a loss this year, and recently they're just 2-7 following defeats. Arizona is above .500 at home, and they've dominated Pittsburgh in recent history. Expect the home side to win and cover even with a rookie on the hill.

Prediction: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+125)

