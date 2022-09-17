Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 16| 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks won Game 1 against the San Diego Padres. This is a four-game series between the two teams from the National League West division. The Diamondbacks now lead 1-0 in the series among teams that are second and fourth in the division. Game 2 starts on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks are the host team and fourth in the NL West. They are aiming to replace the San Francisco Giants by winning the series. The home team have an overall (68-75) record and are already out of contention for the playoffs.

Their poor away (29-39) form is the only reason the team is not in the race. All they can do now is finish third and give fans more reason to believe in them.

San Diego comfortably sits second in the division, just behind the L.A. Dodgers. The Padres are 78-61 for the season, raking in positive results both at home and away.

A recent loss to the Diamondbacks should not do much damage to their confidence as they are well aware of their capabilities. They will surely look to bounce back in this four-game series.

Both the Diamondbacks and the Padres have something to play for. While the home team is looking to move up the ranks, the away team will look to solidify their spot. It is an interesting mix of 'survival mode' the teams are involved in.

They even share the same 4-6 record in their last ten games. So, anything seems possible at this time. However, the Padres will be looking to take their revenge in Game 2.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Match details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 9.40 PM EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +155 +1.5 (-110) U 8.5 (-125) San Diego Padres -185 -1.5 (-110) O 8.5 (+105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Pick

Blake Snell is all ready to pitch for today's game against the Diamondbacks. He has always been an important factor for the Padres. His 4.01 ERA has gone up because of the recent games, but it doesn't make a lot of difference.

He covers it up with his ability to extract multiple strikeouts. His last five games have earned him a total of 34 strikeouts. He is the pick for Game 2.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Prediction

Game 2 should go in the favor of the away team. The odds also support the Padres. Expect them to take this game.

Pick/Prediction: Diamondbacks U 8.5 (-125)

