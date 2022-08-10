Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions August 10, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves play the final game of a two-game set today at Fenway.

The Braves may have escaped their slump with an extra-inning run parade in Boston. After losing four of five to the New York Mets, the Braves found themselves 6 1/2 games out of first place, but an offense that was held silent in New York found new life in Boston.

Pitching today are Kyle Wright for the Braves and Nick Pivetta for the Red Sox.

At the beginning of the season, no one would have predicted that Wright would be Atlanta's number two starter. Ian Anderson seemed cemented in that role, but now Anderson is pitching in Triple-A Gwinnett, and Wright has become a huge difference maker for the Braves.

Pivetta may not be long for the major leagues. This is his fifth full season in the major leagues and his fifth full season with an ERA above 4.5. If things continue to trend the way they currently are, he could very well finish the season with an ERA above five.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Total Braves -1.5 (+102) Yes (-110) 5 Runs (-106) Red Sox +1.5 (-122) No (+105) 4 Runs (-110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

It's crucial the Braves figure things out before they play another four games with the Mets next week. The bats are screaming, but the pitching needs to be more consistent. Bettors who are weary about the pitching should still take on the Braves team total.

Atlanta Over 5 Runs (-106)

Kyle Wright enters play with a 3.22 ERA.

There's no doubt the Braves will light up Pivetta. He's struggling, and Atlanta's offense is ready to go. Wright struggled his last time out, but that's an anomaly in his season. Wright can take an inning to lock in, so he is prone to the first inning run, allowing one in two of his last five starts. Between the two clubs, a run in the first is a given.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction

It's a shame the Braves don't have the opportunity to play at Fenway more often, because they know how to take advantage of the field's funny construction. However, they will have to settle for two wins in Boston this year. With Wright and Pivetta on the mound, the Braves should demolish the Sox.

Atlanta -1.5 (+102)

