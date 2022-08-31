Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: August 31| 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves are ready to face the Colorado Rockies in the second game of a three-game series. Tuesday night belonged to the Rockies as they pulled a surprise against the reigning champions.

"ROX WIN" - Rockies

In the battle of East versus West, the latter is in the lead. The National League poster team, the Braves, suffered an untimely defeat. Even though they are second in the NL East, Atlanta cannot afford to relax. The Philadelphia Phillies are right behind them in third place. Despite the unexpected result, the home team is high on energy to deliver in Game 2.

"Final: Rockies 3, #Braves 2." - Braves

There is no reason for the Rockies to celebrate as they have left it too little too late. The only positive is their home record of 36-32. The away feat is disastrous at an embarrassing 20-42. This why they sit at the bottom of the division. Somehow, they have managed a 5-5 in the their last 10. A victory like yesterday's against the Braves will certainly cheer up their fans.

Regardless of the previous outcome, the Atlanta Braves are gearing up for tonight's encounter. On a 6-4 run, the home team will look to avoid back-to-back home defeats. Expect a tough game for the Rockies tonight.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Match Details

Match: Colorado Rockies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 07:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Odds: Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -300 -1.5 (-145) U 8 (-105) Colorado Rockies +250 +1.5 (+125) O 8 (-115)

Odds heavily lean on the Atlanta Braves for game two.

Braves vs. Rockies Pick

Kyle Wright is set to pitch for the Braves. His season stats have been unreal so far. Not only has Kyle maintained an ERA of just 2.99, he has a whooping 144 strikeouts to his name. There has been immense improvement compared to his earlier seasons. A superstar performer and the best pick for the game.

Kyle Wright Statistics (2022 MLB Season)

Games Played IP ER SO W/L Whip ERA 24 144.2 49 144 16/5 1.13 2.99

Kyle Wright will look to continue his amazing run against the Rockies

Prediction: Braves vs. Rockies

This game has to be one of the easiest to predict. Following a loss at home to the bottom-placed Colorado Rockies, the Braves are fuming. This is a perfect opportunity for the home team to show why they are one of the best. There is hardly any doubt whether Atlanta will win this. The fans are behind them, so expect a clear victory for the Braves.

Pick/Prediction: Braves - 300.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt