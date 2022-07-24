Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Sunday, July 24th

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels Preview: The Braves offense continues their production

The Atlanta Braves will host the Los Angeles Angels looking to complete the three-game sweep. The Atlanta offense has continued their performance to start the second half, scoring 15 runs in the first two games of the series. The Braves have been very good this season against left-handed pitchers, and they will come up against another southpaw in today's contest.

Atlanta Braves Preview:

After a very mediocre start to the season, the Atlanta Braves went on a great streak before the All-Star break. They have been led by Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson offensively, and the three will be asked to contribute runs to the cause again tonight. The Atlanta offense ranks in the top 10 in the MLB in both team average and runs per nine innings.

The Braves have seen a huge increase in all power numbers against left-handed pitchers this season. The Braves have relied on the home run ball this season, and they have hit the second-most long balls in the MLB. The key to victory for the Braves is to get some run support early so they can get into the Angels bullpen that ranks toward the bottom of the league.

Los Angeles Angels Preview:

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers to the mound in this one. He hasn't performed extremely well against offenses that rank toward the top of the league. In his recent starts, he has struggled against the Dodgers and the Astros. The Braves appear to be a much worse matchup due to their recent success against southpaws.

The Angels' bullpen has been mediocre this season, ranking toward the bottom of the MLB with a 4.11 ERA. The entire pitching staff has struggled against Atlanta in this series. The key to victory for the Angels is to get a quality start out of Detmers and get key contributions from Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani.

Pick/Prediction: Atlanta Braves Team Total over 5.5 (+105)

The Braves have done very well against lefties this season. They have a lot of talent throughout their lineup and should be able to take advantage of this matchup. We're going to go with the Braves to score 6+ runs at plus money! Let's go Braves!

