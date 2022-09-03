Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 3| 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves mercilessly beat the Miami Marlins in their Game 1 encounter on Friday. The final score was 8-1, and there are two more games left. Game 2 starts on Saturday night, and the Braves look excited to kickstart the proceedings.

Defending champions, the Braves, sit second in the National League East division. With a fantastic 7-3 run in the last 10, they have closed the gap between the leaders. At 85-48, the New York Mets are only three wins ahead of Atlanta. Only a handful of games remain in the regular season. Any of the top two teams can finish first in the east.

The Miami Marlins also represent the NL East division. They are currently fourth but far from the playoffs spot. The top three teams in the East are in a separate league altogether. The Marlins and the Washington Nationals must accept their season as a big disappointment. However, one could expect them to put on a show.

"Final" - Miami Marlins

Game 2 is more important for Atlanta as compared to the Marlins. They need to grab this opportunity to keep the pressure on the Mets. All they need is a tiny slip from New York and the first position is theirs. Expect Saturday night to be electrifying and right behind the home team to deliver another win.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins: Match Details

Match: Marlins @ Braves

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 07:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: SunTrust Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Odds: Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -170 -1.5 (+120) U 8 (-110) Miami Marlins +145 +1.5 (-140) O 8 (-110)

Odds favor the Braves for Game 2.

Braves vs. Marlins: Pick

Designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. has underperformed in the last few outings for the Atlanta Braves. The 24-year-old has been sensational for the Braves in his five seasons. He is the recipient of the Rookie of the Year award (2018) and has two Silver Slugger awards. He is a dynamic player who has the quality to become one of the biggest names in MLB history. Expect him to start strong against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Career Statistics

AB R H HR RBI AVG 1882 381 526 116 282 .279

Braves vs. Marlins: Prediction

Clearly, the Atlanta Braves are the favorite team to win Game 2. Not only in this game, but they have the strength to clean sweep the series. They are highly motivated to dethrone the Mets, who are currently first in the East. Even though the playoffs are confirmed for the Braves, finishing first feels different. The stage is all set and ready, and the Marlins are not.

Pick/Prediction: Braves -170

