Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their three-game MLB series at home at LoanDepot Park on Monday (October 3) night. The Braves lead the season series 12-4.

The Braves are coming off an amazing series win, sweeping away the New York Mets 3-0 and are now two games ahead of them with division supremacy in sight. The Braves have won seven of their last eight games and are 45-33 away this season. They will look to have a comfortable outing against their NL East opponents in this series.

The Marlins, meanwhile, beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 in a four-game series on the road. They were eliminated from their division long ago and never looked like having a chance of making the playoffs. They will now look to do well in their last home series of the season.

The Marlins will start with Jesus Luzardo on the mound. He's 3-7 this season, with an ERA of 3.53 and a 1.05 WHIP. This will be his 18th start of the season and third against the Braves. He's1-1 against the Braves this season. Luzardo has seriously struggled on the mound and has only managed one win in his last ten starts.

The Braves, meanwhile, will give the ball to Bryce Elder. He's 2-3 this season, with an ERA of 2.76 and a 1.22 WHIP. He made his MLB debut this season and will be making his ninth start tonight. Elder has registered just one loss in his three previous starts against the Marlins and will look to put on a spectacle tonight.

Match Details: Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins

Fixture: Braves at Marlins

Date and Time: Monday, October 2; 6:40 pm ET

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Pick and Prediction

To win the division, the Atlanta Braves will see this game as a must-win. They have dominated the Marlins with victories in 12 of their 16 meetings this season. In their previous series against the Marlins, the Braves triumphed by 17-3, completing the sweep. Since sweeping the Mets, the Braves have won seven of their last eight games.

Bryce Elder, the Braves' starter, has also been outstanding. In three starts this month, totaling 20 innings, the rookie has only given up one run. In that period, he has faced the fish and threw six scoreless innings, allowing only three runs in 17.2 innings. Jesus Luzardo, the starting pitcher for the Marlins, struggled against the Braves, giving up nine runs in 13 innings.

Atlanta Braves -1.5

