Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of their MLB series at home in Florida on Tuesday (October 4). The Marlins shut out the Braves 4-0 last night in Game 1. The season series still favors the Braves heavily, as they lead 12-5.

After sweeping the New York Mets 3-0 in a recent series, the Braves are now two games ahead of them and are closing in on division supremacy. The Braves are 45-34 away this season and have won seven of their last eight games.

They haven't gotten off to a good start in this series, but they'll still aim to produce a smooth performance against their NL East rivals.

Last night, the Marlins won Game 1 against the Braves, and only a few days ago, they won a four-game road series 3-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. They haven't been in playoff reckoning for a while but will now try to do well in their final season-ending home series.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett. He's 3-6 this season with a 1.18 WHIP. This will be his 17th start of the season and second against the Braves. He did his part in his last start against the Braves, where he gave up no runs on five hits in six innings. He will look to repeat that performance tonight.

The Braves, meanwhile, will start Jake Odorizzi on the mound. He's 5-6 this season with a 4.53 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. This will be his 22nd start of the season and second against the Marlins. He has pitched decently against his NL East division opponents and will look to continue that good form.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Braves at Marlins

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 4; 6:40 pm ET

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Pick and Prediction

Atlanta's bullpen has allowed the third fewest runs in the league - 2.95 per game. The Braves also rank ninth in team batting average and score the third-most runs per game. They will continue to get on base and score all the way through this game.

Braxton Garrett's record this year is 3-6 with a 3.56 ERA, so he might not stop the Braves' potent offense, and Atlanta should have the upper hand. The Marlins have the fourth lowest team batting average and are scoring the third fewest runs per game.

The Marlins might not score enough runs to win this game, as the Braves are the superior team. Attack the Atlanta Braves ML (-155) tonight.

Atlanta Braves (-155)

