Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of their MLB series at home in Florida on Tuesday (October 5). After losing the first game of the series, the Braves bounced back to win Game 2. The season series still heavily favors the Braves, as they lead 12-5.

The Braves have won the National League East division after last night's triumph. They have won eight out of their last nine games and are 46-34 on the road this year and will look to clinch their final series tonight and carry that positive momentum forward into the postseason.

The Marlins are down and out of their division already. They are tied in this one at 1-1 against the Braves. They will look to end their season in style by defeating the NL East champions and thereby clinching their last home and overall series of the season.

Miami Marlins will start Elieser Hernandez on the mound. He is their relief pitcher who has managed zero saves this season. He has an ERA of 6.33 and a 1.46 WHIP. This will be his tenth start of the season and fourth against the Braves. Hernandez is 0-2 against the Braves this season. It will be an uphill task for him to win tonight.

The Braves are yet to announce their starting pitcher for the final game of the series.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



The Atlanta Braves are 2022 National League East Champions!



#ForTheA BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!The Atlanta Braves are 2022 National League East Champions! BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!The Atlanta Braves are 2022 National League East Champions!#ForTheA https://t.co/9aJ39fq3Qq

"BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!" - Braves

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Braves at Marlins

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 5; 4:10 PM ET

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Pick and Prediction

Atlanta's bullpen has given up 2.95 runs per game, third-fewest in the MLB. The third-most runs are scored per game by the Braves, who also have the ninth-best club batting average. Throughout the course of this game, they are expected to reach base and score.

Elieser Hernandez's record this season is 3-6 and his ERA is 6.33, so he might not be able to contain the Braves' explosive attack, and Atlanta ought to easily prevail. The Marlins are scoring the third fewest runs per game and have the fourth-lowest club batting average.

The Braves are superior on all fronts, so the Marlins may not score enough runs to win this game. Attack the ML (-145) Atlanta Braves tonight.

Braves (-145)

Poll : 0 votes