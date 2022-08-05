Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 5, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will play the Atlanta Braves in the second game of their five-game set at Citi Field.

Taking the first game of this series was huge for New York. Even if they lose the remaining four games, they will still hold a half-game lead in the division.

Pitching in today's game are Ian Anderson for the Braves and Taijuan Walker for the Mets.

Anderson was on the brink of being sent to Triple-A Gwinnett before pitching one of the best games of his career. Last time out, he pitched six innings. He allowed no runs and one hit, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Unfortunately, Anderson has had consistency problems all season long, so there's no telling if he'll be able to repeat that performance.

Walker has been one of the best parts of the Mets' tremendous season. With all the ups and downs this ball club is going through, he's been one of the few consistent performers, and after allowing just 10 runs in July, he's dropped his ERA down to 2.79.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 7:06 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing Meadows, NY

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Braves (+115) Yes (-115) Over 3.5 (-122) Mets (-135) No (-115) Over 4.5 (+102)

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Best Picks

After dropping the first game, the Braves must win this second game to avoid their deficit going over five games. Their bats will be present, but this game will hinge on Anderson's performance.

Atlanta Over 3.5 Runs (-122)

Walker enters play with a 1.13 WHIP.

As poorly as Anderson has performed at points this season, the Mets have earned a run off of him. Adding that to the fact that this is Walker's first appearance against Atlanta this season, the runs likely won't come till the later innings.

No Runs in the First Inning (-115)

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Prediction

The only thing bettors can count on in this one is runs. As good as the Mets' pitching has been, they won't be able to slow down the Braves. This game's result will come down to Atlanta's pitching. Even if Anderson can limit New York's electric offense as he has in the past, the bullpen has to do their job.

Over 8.5 Runs (-106)

