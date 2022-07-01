"I never wanna see Ian Anderson start another game" "It'll be a dang miracle if the Braves come from behind to win this game" - Atlanta Braves fans livid after pitcher gives up 7 runs in one inning

The Atlanta Braves are looking to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies on the road tonight after they took the first two games of the series. The Braves got out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but this all changed quickly.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson gave up seven runs in the bottom of the second inning as the Phillies offense erupted. Anderson was pulled following the inning but the damage had already been done.

Many Atlanta Braves fans were livid about Anderson's outing. Anderson came in with a 6-4 record with a 4.60 ERA. Following his outing tonight, Anderson's ERA is 5.31. The Braves may need to improve on their starting pitching going forward. Anderson has been inconsistent all season.

The Braves were put in an early hole due to a terrible outing, giving little hope of a comeback victory.

It was a good series for the Braves despite their likely loss in tonight's game. Taking two out of three games from the Phillies on the road is impressive and something to build off of.

Atlanta Braves give up 7 runs in one inning: game highlights

Nick Castellanos rounds the bases after a three-run home run during tonight's Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies game.

The second inning got started with a series of RBI base hits by Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Matt Vierling to make it 4-1, Phillies.

Then, with two runners on, Nick Castellanos blasted a three-run home run to make it 7-1.

"NICK CASTELLANOS WITH A STRIKE TO MAKE IT 7-1." - NBC Sports Philadelphia

After the inning, the Braves pulled starting pitcher Ian Anderson. This did not stop the Phillies' offense as Kyle Schwarber blasted a home run of his own to extend the lead to 10-1. This was Schwarber's 23rd home run of the season, which leads the National League.

"You knew Kyle Schwarber had to get in one last June homer." - MLB

The next batter was Rhys Hoskins, and he continued the Phillies hit parade with a home run of his own. This was Hoskin's 15th of the season.

"RHYS HOSKINS GOES BACK TO BACK!!" - Brodes Media

The Braves look to be conceding this game to the Phillies as the team is now down by 10 runs. While the loss will be disappointing, the Braves still managed to take two out of three in Philadelphia, which is impressive.

