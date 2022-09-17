Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, September 16. The two National League East rivals have their sights set on the playoffs with just a few weeks left in the season.

Atlanta are just one game behind the New York Mets for the division lead, so every game going forward will be crucial.

The Braves were beaten by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday to move to 88-55 this year.

Meanwhile, the Phillies currently hold an 80-63 record this season after losing on Thursday versus the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta has been very good at home this year, as evidenced by their 47-25 record at Truist Park. They've also come out on top in eight of their last 11 matchups versus Philly in their home stadium.

Atlanta will go with ace Max Fried for Friday's matchup. He is 13-6 with a 2.50 ERA in 27 starts so far this year. As expected, he has been dominant this year. He'll be up against a very good Phillies lineup that scores the fifth-most runs per game in the league.

The left-hander has been excellent recently, and in his last two games, he's surrendered just two earned runs in his previous 11 innings. The Braves southpaw has also been very solid at home, carrying a 2.42 ERA at Truist Park this year. Expect Fried to keep pitching well despite the tough opposition.

"Max Fried, Nasty 88mph Changeup...and Sword." - Rob Friedman

Ranger Suarez will be taking the mound for the visitors on Friday. He is 9-5 with a 3.62 ERA in 25 starts this year. He has been steady this year and will be up against a very good Braves lineup.

Lately, Suarez hasn't been that good, though, allowing seven earned runs in his previous 10 2/3 innings, and the Braves feast on lefties.

Atlanta has an impressive 32-15 record versus lefty starters, but Suarez tossed five shutout innings earlier this year against the Braves. Suarez struggled last time out against the Washington Nationals, so expect the Braves to have more success against Suarez this time around.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies +160 +1.5 (-135) Over 7.5 (-115) Atlanta Braves -180 -1.5 (+115) Under 7.5 (-105)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Braves should be able to get to Suarez tonight, as the Philly lefty is carrying a 5.40 ERA over his last four starts. Atlanta's lineup is one of the deeper ones in the major leagues and should have no issue scoring five runs on Friday night.

Prediction: Braves Team Total Runs Over 4 (-133)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far