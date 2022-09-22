Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 22, 2022 | MLB 2022 Regular Season

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies start a four-game series on Thursday (September 22) at Citizens Bank Park.

Atlanta still sits one game out of the National League East lead. Meanwhile, the Phillies have been near the top of the Wild Card for most of the season, but find themselves slipping with the playoffs closing in.

The Milwaukee Brewers are just two and a half games away from knocking Philadelphia out of the Wild Card race. If the Brewers bring their best to the fore this week, they might very well get some help from the Braves to overcome their current deficit.

"Are the Braves going to push the Phillies out of the playoff picture?"

Pitching in this one is ace Max Fried for Atlanta and Ranger Suarez for Philadelphia.

The Braves' top starters are three of the best pitchers in baseball. Should Atlanta have to play in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, no team in the National League might stand a chance. Fried will enter play with a 2.52 ERA.

Suarez, meanwhile, has been a stud for the Phillies. He has held his ERA to 3.53 and has been solid against Atlanta. He struggled in his first two starts against the Braves, allowing nine runs, but in his last two, he's only given up one.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies.

Time & Date: Thursday, September 22, 7:15 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+110) -150 Over 7.5 (-110) Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 (-135) +125 Under 7.5 (-110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Suarez's performances against the Braves arouse curiosity, as they have been out of sync with how he's pitched this season. It is something that happens with pitchers, especially against division rivals, and Suarez just seems to have Atlanta's number.

Fried has been fantastic against most teams in the league, and the Phillies are no exception. They average less than three runs a game against the Braves star. There is no telling what will happen when this game reaches the bullpens, so the smart move is the first five under.

Under 3.5 Runs First Five Innings (+105)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

This will be a tight game. Despite Suarez's incredible recent performances, the Braves will likely have to wait until they reach the Phillies bullpen to do their work. The whole series is set to be tight, but bettors can expect Atlanta to take this first game.

Atlanta (-150)

