Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Line, Picks, YRFI, and Predictions August 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves kick off a three-game series today at PNC Park.

The Braves have won four series in a row and would like to make it five, but despite all this success, Atlanta is still four games back in the National League East.

NYM Stats @nym_stats NL East standings currently:

1. Mets 79-44 (.642) -

2. Braves 75-48 4.0 GB

3. Phillies 66-55 (.545) 12.0 GB

4. Marlins 52-69 (.430) 26.0 GB

"2. Braves 75-48 4.0 GB" - NYM Stats

Pitching in this one are Jake Odorizzi for the Braves and Roansy Contreras for the Pirates.

Odorizzi is making his fourth start since being traded to Atlanta. However, the change of scenery has not seemed to help his inconsistent nature. He allowed just two runs in each of his first two starts for the Bravos but gave up five to the Mets his last time out.

Contreras is making his 11th career start today. He's having a solid rookie season, all things considered. His 3-3 record is decent considering he is playing for one of the worst teams in baseball. Even with a few nasty starts, he still has managed a 4.02 ERA.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

"PNC Park is a beauty." - peteabeglobe

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Spread Run in the First Team Total Braves -1.5 (-125) Yes (-110) Over 5 Runs (-110) Pirates +1.5 (+104) No (-120) Over 3.5 Runs (-110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Roansy Contreras enters play with 53 strikeouts.

Both starters have had some rough games recently, and one of them is bound to be banged up today. In the plethora of runs that are likely to be scored, at least one should come in the first inning. Odorizzi has allowed a run in the first in four of his last five starts, and while Contreras has been better in the first, he has faced some pathetic offenses. Bettors can count on a YRFI today.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction

There is no reason for bettors to overthink this matchup. The Braves are on a roll, and the Pirates are one of the worst teams in baseball. Atlanta will be hoping to gain some ground in the division with this series.

Atlanta -1.5 (-125)

