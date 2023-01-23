Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Monday (January 23) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Bulls have won both of the last two games and come into this game in great form. They have been quite on and off this entire season but have recently shown promise, which could take them higher up the standings. They are now up to a 21-24 record and have climbed up to the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a very strong record against the teams in their conference, as they have won 17 of the 30 games against opposition from the East. They have shot the ball really well this season, ranking in the top 7 for FG%, FT%, and 3P%.

The Hawks will definitely be disappointed after having their five-game win streak snapped by the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. They lost that game against the Hornets 118-122, but what stood out in the defeat was the gulf and quality that appeared on the court. Even without their star LaMelo Ball, the Hornets managed to defeat the Hawks, who are much better on paper. With that defeat, the Hawks dropped down to a 24-23 record and are now the 8th seed in the East.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out

The only notable name on the injury list for either team is Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Atlanta Hawks +1 (-113) Over 239.5 (-110) -105 Chicago Bulls -1 (-106) Under 239.5 (-110) -113

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Hawks: PG Trae Young SG Dejounte Murray SF De’Andre Hunter PF John Collins C Clint Capela

Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Prediction

Both sides have very strong lineups and have next to no injury absences, which makes this game very hard to call. The Hawks have much more stability across all the positions, especially their back-court. As compared to the Bulls, they have a much stronger offense and should be able to dominate the game due to their spacing.

Prediction: Hawks +1 (-113)

