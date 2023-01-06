Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their west-coast road trip tonight when they play the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. This will be their second meeting after the Lakers beat the Hawks last Friday in Atlanta.

Atlanta won their last time out, taking out the Kings to snap a four-game losing streak. It was a complete team effort, with four of the five starts scoring at least 20 points. They're 18-20 this season but still can make a run and make noise in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The home team has won three straight after beating the Heat on Wednesday. They won that game despite Anthony Davis and LeBron James both being inactive. Their season has also been disappointing to this point, with their record sitting at 17-21.

This game will feature plenty of stars and importance for both sides. Let's see who will come through under the bright lights tonight.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Friday, January 6, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Hawks are only missing one player tonight, but unfortunately, it will be starting center Clint Capela, who remains sidelined with a calf injury.

The Lakers are much more banged up. Star Anthony Davis is still out, with Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV joining him. Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones are questionable, while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are probable.

Player Team Injury Status Clint Capela Hawks Calf Out Troy Brown Jr. Lakers Quad Questionable Anthony Davis Lakers Foot Out LeBron James Lakers Ankle Probable Damian Jones Lakers Toe Questionable Austin Reaves Lakers Hamstring Out Lonnie Walker IV Lakers Knee Out Russell Westbrook Lakers Foot Probable

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Hawks -2.5 (-110) Over 242.5 (-110) -140 Lakers +2.5 (-110) Under 242.5 (-110) +115

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting 5s

Hawks - PG Trae Young, SG Dejounte Murray, SF De'Andre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Onyeka Okongwu

Lakers - PG Dennis Schroder, SG Patrick Beverly, SF Troy Brown Jr., PF LeBron James, C Thomas Bryant

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction

While the Hawks enjoyed a road win on Wednesday, they've struggled on the road all season. They are 7-12 on the road, which is the main reason they're under .500 this year. The Lakers are playing well right now, led by LeBron James, who is averaging 34.5 points per game in his last 11 plays. He's back tonight, and I think that the Lakers' win streak will continue because of him tonight.

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers Money Line (+115)

