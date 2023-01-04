Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Atlanta Hawks will visit Sacramento Kings in the second of two meetings this season. Atlanta won the first meeting by a score of 115-106.
The 17-20 Hawks are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference as they are on a four-game losing streak. Atlanta is ranked eleventh in points per game and 21st in offensive rating while ranking 22nd in opponents points per game and 13th in defensive rating.
The 20-16 Kings are fifth in the Western Conference and have won three of their past four games. Sacramento has been a top-ten offensive unit this season, ranking second in points per game and seventh in offensive rating. They have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, however, as they rank 24th in opponents points per game and 23rd in defensive rating.
The Hawks are are 6-12 on the road, while the Kings are 11-7 at home.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details
Fixture: Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings
Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4th, 10:00 p.m. EST
Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Atlanta Hawks will be without Clint Capela, who will be sidelined for the fifth straight game with a right calf strain.
The Sacramento Kings have been among the healthiest teams in the NBA this season, and don't have any players currently listed on their injury report.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds and Spread
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s
Hawks - PG Trae Young, SG Dejounte Murray, SF De'Andre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Onyeka Okongwu
Kings - PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Kevin Huerter, SF Keegan Murray, PF Harrison Barnes, C Domantas Sabonis
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Prediction
The Atlanta Hawks have struggled as of late, losing their past four games. Furthermore, they have been awful on the road this season, while the Sacramento Kings have been a much better team playing at home.
The Hawks are just 4-10 since star point guard Trae Young reportedly did not show up to a game last month. Look for the Kings to hand the Hawks their fifth straight loss as they win by at least one point.
Prediction: Sacramento Kings -1 (-110)
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook