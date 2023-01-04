Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Atlanta Hawks will visit Sacramento Kings in the second of two meetings this season. Atlanta won the first meeting by a score of 115-106.

The 17-20 Hawks are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference as they are on a four-game losing streak. Atlanta is ranked eleventh in points per game and 21st in offensive rating while ranking 22nd in opponents points per game and 13th in defensive rating.

The 20-16 Kings are fifth in the Western Conference and have won three of their past four games. Sacramento has been a top-ten offensive unit this season, ranking second in points per game and seventh in offensive rating. They have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, however, as they rank 24th in opponents points per game and 23rd in defensive rating.

The Hawks are are 6-12 on the road, while the Kings are 11-7 at home.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks will be without Clint Capela, who will be sidelined for the fifth straight game with a right calf strain.

The Sacramento Kings have been among the healthiest teams in the NBA this season, and don't have any players currently listed on their injury report.

Player Team Status Injury Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks Out Calf

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Atlanta Hawks +1(-110) Over 245.5(-110) -102 Sacramento Kings -1(-110) Under 245.5(-110) -116

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

Hawks - PG Trae Young, SG Dejounte Murray, SF De'Andre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Onyeka Okongwu

Kings - PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Kevin Huerter, SF Keegan Murray, PF Harrison Barnes, C Domantas Sabonis

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled as of late, losing their past four games. Furthermore, they have been awful on the road this season, while the Sacramento Kings have been a much better team playing at home.

The Hawks are just 4-10 since star point guard Trae Young reportedly did not show up to a game last month. Look for the Kings to hand the Hawks their fifth straight loss as they win by at least one point.

Prediction: Sacramento Kings -1 (-110)

