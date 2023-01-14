Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 14| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (January 14) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Raptors come into this game with an overall record of 19-23 sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, just below their opponents the Atlanta Hawks. They come into this game on the back of three consecutive wins, the latest of which came against the Charlotte Hornets 124-114. In all of their last three wins, their main man Pascal Siakam has been on an absolute tear. He has been averaging over 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game, a stretch in which he has gone 60% from the field and almost 54% from deep.

The Hawks, on the other hand, have turned their fortunes around somewhat. After going on a terrible run of four consecutive defeats during the final week of December, they have now won three of their last five. They come into this game on the back of a very close 113-111 victory over the Indiana pacers. That victory meant that they improved to a 20-22 record and climbed up to ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Trae Young has seemingly gotten over his shooting slump over the last five games, making over 46% of his field goal attempts and nearly 42% of his three-point attempts, translating to his tally of nearly 28 points per game over that period.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela Calf Out

The only notable absentee through injury in this game is Clint Capela.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Atlanta Hawks +6.5 (-110) Over 232.5 (-107) -200 Toronto Raptors -6.5 (-110) Under 232.5 (-110) -252

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks: PG PG Trae Young SG Dejounte Murray SF De’Andre Hunter PF John Collins C Onyeka Okongwu

Toronto Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet SG Gary Trent SF OG Anunoby PF Scottie Barnes C Pascal Siakam

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Prediction

The Toronto side are heavily favored for this one considering the form that they have been in. They have won all of their last three and have looked incredible at home this season, winning 14 out of the 24 games they have played at the Scotiabank Arena.

Although Atlanta have regained form, they still look very inconsistent and lack Capela’s presence on the inside, which is a massive positive for the Raptors considering how well Siakam has been playing recently. It will be a tough game but Toronto should have enough to pull through with a victory.

Raptors: -252

