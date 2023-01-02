Bellarmine vs North Alabama Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 2 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Bellarmine Knights will take on the North Alabama Lions in college basketball action on Monday.

The Knights have not played well this season and are coming off a three-game losing run in this matchup. They will look to break this with a better display in the upcoming game as they take on one of the best teams so far in their division.

While the Lions have been on a better run, breaking the inconsistency to win three games on the go. They have had a good season so far, a win here will further add volumes to it, making this game very much crucial for them.

Bellarmine vs North Alabama Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Bellarmine -120 -1.5(-110) o133.5(-110) North Alabama +100 +1.5(-110) u133.5(-110)

Bellarmine vs North Alabama Match Details

Fixture: Bellarmine vs North Alabama

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Flowers Hall, Florence, AL

Bellarmine vs North Alabama Key Stats

The Knights could only manage to score over 66 points per game and it has greatly impacted their season so far. All the contributions have come from the likes of Garrett Tipton and Ben Johnson. Both have an average of over 10 points per game but need to improve a lot, given that they have not performed similarly to their expectations.

Though as a team, they have almost 15 assists per game but have failed to make them count. Their defense is certainly their weak point, which has further pushed them down. With less than two blocks and fewer than six steals, the team is likely to struggle and needs to improve to have a better impact on the result.

Meanwhile, the Lions have over 75 points per game with the team assists and rebounds crossing 12 and 36, respectively. The effort from the duo of Daniel Ortiz and KJ Johnson is notable, as they have steered the team on offense. Both players are averaging over 11 points per game and have equally been involved with over 45 field goal conversion rates.

The team's offense has certainly done its work on most occasions. The defense also seems settled and they should not be a big concern for the upcoming games.

Bellarmine vs North Alabama Betting Prediction

It's a good matchup between the performing and the nonperforming. With a below-average offensive setup, the Knights are on the back foot in this encounter. While their counterparts have done well for the larger period of the season and have been consistent with their gameplay.

The better team setup is likely to determine the result and the Lions seem to have an edge here. Their scoring has been good with the defense picking up pace, and they can find the right match to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, North Alabama, +1.5(-110)

