Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Vikings vs. Packers - January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Lambeau Field to take on the surging Green Bay Packers in a battle of NFC North rivals.

Will the Vikings continue their winning ways, or will the Packers' winning streak lead to a playoff appearance?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $7.6K)

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been on fire lately. This game could become a shoot-out. There is no reason to get away from Kirk Cousins in this one.

Tournaments: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Aaron Rodgers appears locked in coming down the stretch. He should be a natural pick for this game!

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $8.3K)

Dalvin Cook has been great all season, but he has turned it up a notch. The way to beat the Packers is to run the ball on them, elevating Dalvin Cook to a higher ceiling performer.

Tournament: AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $7.2K)

Various reports suggest that Aaron Jones is more injured than the Packers are letting on. Given his usage recently, there may be something to this.

AJ Dillon is the play if we are looking for a tournament play to get a bit varied with our lineup. Dillon will likely be less owned than either Dalvin Cook or Aaron Jones and comes with a similar upside.

The Packers could look to run the ball to keep the Vikings offense on the sideline, making AJ Dillon a featured weapon in this one.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $9.5K, FanDuel $9.2K)

Justin Jefferson has emerged as one of, if not THE top receiver in the NFL. Jefferson will receive plenty of attention with Jaire Alexander in his hip pocket.

None of this should stop someone from playing Jefferson in DFS. He is one of the most exquisite route runners in the game today and can break free from the double coverage. Jefferson is the Cash game play weekly.

Tournament: TJ Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $7K)

TJ Hockenson continues his stellar play since being acquired at the NFL Trade Deadline by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings desperately needed a more consistent second option next to star receiver Justin Jefferson, and TJ Hockenson has been everything Minnesota could have hoped for.

Hockenson's versatile skill set has been a perfect match for Kirk Cousins. The chemistry between the QB and TE is evident, and Hockenson should be considered a lock top-five TE moving forward.

If the Green Bay Packers roll coverage to limit Justin Jefferson, as one would expect, TJ Hockenson could have a ceiling performance again, making Hockenson a reliable tournament option.

