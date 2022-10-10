Best BetRivers Boosts & Specials for Raiders vs Chiefs | MNF | NFL Season 2022 | Week 5 | October 10

The Los Vegas Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday's NFL action (October 10).

The Raiders have not played well this season and are in last place in the AFC West. They have lost three and have won one of their four games. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have started their season on a strong note and are in first place in the AFC West.

Let's take a look at the best boosts available for the Raiders vs Chiefs game on BetRivers and analyze whether they are worth it or not!

1) Monday Night Money Boost: Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr to Combine for Over 599.5 Passing Yards -10/10/2022, Yes (+110)

For this prop to come true, both the Quarterbacks have to perform well. Let's analayse in detail whether it will happen or not.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been superb for his team. He has covered 1106 passing yards at an average of 7.6 yards per attempt. He averages 276.5 yards per game.

Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr has done a great job in their not-so-inspirational season so far. He has covered 1038 passing yards in four games with an average of 259.5 yards per game.

The per-game passing yards average total for both players is less than the mentioned total. The defense of the Chiefs is strong and likely to make it difficult for Derek to surpass his per-game average. Even if Patrick manages to increase his quota in this combination, there will certainly be a deficit and the prop will not be worth its value.

2) Darren Waller to Score Game's First Touchdown and Record Over 50.5 Receiving Yards - 10/10/2022, Yes (+1600)

For this prop to be worthy, Waller has to score the first touchdown of the game. Let's analyze in detail whether this can happen or not.

Darren Waller has not played well for the Raiders this season. He has played four games and averages 43.8 yards per game. He had only one touchdown to his name while receiving.

The Chiefs' defense will be a tough nut to crack on, and Waller is unlikely to score the first touchdown of the game and cover more than 50.5 receiving yards.

Hence, the boost is not worth betting on and is unlikely to give a positive return.

