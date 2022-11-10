Best DFS Picks for Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears- November 13 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Chicago Bears have finally found their offensive mojo. The Bears will attempt to maintain that momentum against a Detroit Lions team that cannot find its way. Can the Lions keep pace with the suddenly explosive Bears offense on Sunday?

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $8.3K)

Justin Fields' sudden turnaround illustrates what good coaching can do. The Bears finally decided to let their supremely athletic QB use his legs and attack the edge of opposing defenses. The results have been spectacular, with Fields developing into a Fantasy Football force.

Tournaments: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (Draftkings $5.5K, FanDuel $7.2K)

Can Jared Goff find a way to exchange scoring drives with Justin Fields? Goff is a cheaper option and will be less owned, so if Goff can produce a similar fantasy output to Fields, you can gain leverage against the field (no pun intended) by selecting Jared Goff.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $7.4K)

With the Lions easing D'Andre Swift back into the offense, Jamaal Williams continues to pile on the carries. Williams carried the ball 24 times last week. You cannot ignore that type of volume.

Tournament: Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $5.8K)

Khalil Herbert is the more dynamic talent in the Bears' backfield. Herbert is more likely to crack the slate with big plays. In tournaments, Herbert is the better call.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the most consistent receiving option on either team. If the Lions are chasing, which is a likely game script, St. Brown could be in store for a huge afternoon.

Tournament: Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $5.8K)

Chase Claypool is the call here for the Chicago Bears. Last week, Claypool played a few snaps as he learned his role in the offense. Expect an expanded role this week against a Lions defense that cannot stop anyone. The Bears didn't trade a second-round pick away to use Claypool sparingly. A featured role in the offense is not out of the question, and a high-ceiling performance could be on the cards for Chase Claypool.

