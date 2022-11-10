Bears' Justin Fields Vs. Eagles' Jalen Hurts Week 10 fantasy outlook

Who is the best quarterback fantasy pick for Week 10 - Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts?

The Chicago Bears are having a rough season, but Justin Fields has established himself as a sound starting quarterback. The Bears lost their Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins 32-35 and are currently 3-6 this season.

Justin Fields has played all the games for the Bears this season and has recorded 1,322 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions so far. In the last game against the Dolphins, he threw for 123 yards and scored three touchdowns.

His rushing game has also been excellent. In the last five games, he has recorded 408 rushing yards in 49 attempts and scored three touchdowns.

But if we compare him to the league's undefeated QB, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, then he definitely falls short. Hurts has started in all the games this season for the Eagles and hasn't lost a single matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

In the last eight games, he has thrown for 2,042 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions with a pass completion percentage of 68.2.

Justin Fields vs. Jalen Hurts: Head-to-head in fantasy football

Both players are healthy and are not suffering from any injuries. In Week 10, the Bears will face the Detroit Lions, so Fields has an advantage in scoring more fantasy points. The Bears have added another offensive weapon, Chase Claypool, at the trade deadline, which will add value to Fields' passing game performances.

Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields

But if we talk about consistency, Hurts has thrown for 200+ yards in seven of the eight games he has played in. In the last three games, he scored two or more touchdowns and is expected to continue with the same performance in the upcoming game against the Washington Commanders.

If you are a fantasy football manager and are confused between Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts, then we would suggest that you start with Hurts this week. He is healthy and has led the Eagles to eight back-to-back game wins.

So far, Hurts has scored 196.3 fantasy points with an average of 24.5 points per game. This is a solid fantasy score for any starting quarterback.

Poll : 0 votes