Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is copping it from all angles. With all the noise surrounding Rodgers' performances this season, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's mom is the latest to take a cheeky dig at the Packers star.

After a disastrous start to the NFL season, the reigning NFL MVP has seen his once stellar form take a dive off a cliff.

Melissa Hutchinson, meanwhile, documented the weekend's events on Instagram. It featured her daughter winning a taekwondo match and her son Aidan dancing in the end zone after intercepting a Rodgers throw. Rodgers was even seen smiling at Hutchinson on the final slide of the post.

Melissa captioned her post:

"A winning weekend of gold and cold moves 🤩🥋🏈…even Aaron rodgers was smiling 😏 (keep swiping to the end lol)."

The Hutchinson family had a perfect weekend, capped off by the Lions' 15-9 victory over the Packers at Ford Field.

Rodgers and the Packers hit a new low in Lions loss

A season that was already in dire need of resuscitation was plunged further into darkness on Sunday for Green Bay. The 15-9 loss to Detroit just about signaled the end of the Packers' playoff hopes.

With Minnesota leading the division with a 7-1 record and Green Bay in second with a 3-6 record, it seems unlikely that the four-time NFL MVP will be playing in the postseason.

The team will have to rely on the Vikings falling in a heap and for themselves to keep winning, something they haven't done in the past five games.

The Dallas Cowboys come to Lambeau Field next in what is a true win-or-go-home game for Green Bay. Dallas is coming off a bye week and is looking healthy as it tries to keep pace with the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

A loss would likely signal an end to the Packers' playoff hopes if they haven't ended already.

Many have pointed to the departure of Davante Adams as a reason for the Packers' troubles, but losing Nathaniel Hackett to the Denver Broncos should also fall into consideration.

Green Bay were one of the NFC's early favorites, but it now appears that they will not even make the playoffs. This seemed unthinkable just a few months ago.

