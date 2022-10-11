Best MLB DFS Picks for today's Division Series Games, Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks - October 11 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

All eight remaining teams are featured today on Tuesday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 1:07 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday, October 11.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $4.4k)

Yordan Alvarez was one of the best hitters in the major leagues this year, and he'll try to pick up from where he left off last postseason. Even though the Astros eventually fell in the World Series to the Braves, Alvarez finished the playoffs with an impressive .315 average and a 1.023 OPS.

The Astros' outfielder enters the ALDS red-hot, hitting .343 over his past 30 games with a 1.073 OPS. Today he'll face Logan Gilbert, a pitcher he's gone 5-for-17 against with three extra-base hits. Expect him to produce from the three-hole in Game 1.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Julio Urias, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $8.7k, FanDuel $10.1k), Anthony Rizzo, 1B, New York Yankees (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Nick Castellanos, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $3.4k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Nick Castellanos is slotted into the five-spot tonight for Game 1 against Max Fried and the Braves. Castellanos had a decent year, but he's always preferred to hit lefties like Fried. Specifically, Castellanos has slugged .553 against southpaws with high groundball rates over the past two seasons.

Fried is a great pitcher, but Castellanos' .295 batting average versus lefties over an entire season is not a fluke. Last year he had a .945 OPS off southpaws, so it's evident that he excels in opposite-handed matchups. Expect the Phillies' outfielder to produce on Tuesday as his team opens the series away from home.

Harrison Bader, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $2.8k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Harrison Bader was traded at the deadline from the Cardinals, but because of an injury, he only made his Yankees debut in late September.

Bader drove in nine runs over just 14 games in the pinstripes, and with runners in scoring position, he hit .304. Expect the Yankees' center fielder to show why he was brought in to help this team make a championship push on Tuesday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Alec Bohm, 3B, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $3.6k, FanDuel $2.7k), Chris Taylor 2B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $3.1k, FanDuel $2.6k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Houston Astros versus Logan Gilbert, RHP, Seattle Mariners

Poll : 0 votes