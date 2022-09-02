Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Jose Ramirez & More, September 1 | 2022 MLB Season

With eight MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Thursday, September 1.

MLB Player Prop #1: Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Jose Ramirez has put together another fantastic season. In recent history, he's feasted off of slider-heavy pitchers. Kyle Bradish, the Orioles starter for tonight, uses his slider 28.1% of the time.

Bally Sports Cleveland @BallySportsCLE



#ForTheLand José Ramírez goes golfing for his second homer of the day and the 20th multi-homer game of his career! José Ramírez goes golfing for his second homer of the day and the 20th multi-homer game of his career! ⛳#ForTheLand https://t.co/r8g1yKGZ9n

"José Ramírez goes golfing for his second homer of the day and the 20th multi-homer game of his career!" - Bally Sports Cleveland

Ramirez has been slugging .615 in these matchups since last season began, which is very encouraging. Over the past two weeks, the switch-hitter has had a power surge, launching four homers and posting a .703 SLG. He will also play in his home park, where he's very comfortable, so expect him to keep raking from the heart of Cleveland's lineup.

MLB Player Prop #2: Rafael Devers Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take their cuts against Texas Rangers righty Glen Otto tonight. Devers is one of the more talented hitters in the MLB, and he excels against righties. He has a .557 SLG off of righties, and he usually bats right in the middle of Boston's lineup.

In his career versus Otto, Devers has gone deep once, and Otto has been lit up several times this year. Expect Devers to have a solid day at the plate in Boston tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Spencer Strider Under 3.5 Hits Allowed (+120)

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Spencer Strider is one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year, and if he has a strong September, he'll likely come away with the award. He'll take on a Rockies lineup tonight that doesn't hit well on the road. They're also without star Kris Bryant, who's dealt with multiple injuries this year.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



3rd K in the 1st. Spencer Strider, Elevated 99mph3rd K in the 1st. Spencer Strider, Elevated 99mph ⛽️3rd K in the 1st. https://t.co/B3a5CVyWai

"Spencer Strider, Elevated 99mph" - Rob Friedman

Looking at Colorado's bats, since 2021, their current hitters have an OPS of .689 against hard-throwing righties. Strider sits in the high 90s with his fastball, so look for Rockies hitters to struggle at picking up base hits.

