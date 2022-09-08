Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Alek Manoah & More, September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, September 7.

MLB Player Prop #1: Alek Manoah Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Alek Manoah has established himself as one of the better pitchers in the American League this season. He doesn't usually rely on strikeouts to assert his dominance, but lately, he's been racking up the Ks.

In his last four starts, Manoah has notched six or more punchouts each time. Over this span, he's averaging more than seven per outing. One of these starts came against Baltimore too. He's now averaging 6.3 strikeouts per start facing the O's.

"Alek Manoah, Wicked 84mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Back Manoah to fan at least six tonight against a team that ranks in the top half when it comes to strikeout rate.

MLB Player Prop #2: Alec Bohm Over 0.5 Singles (-125)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 6:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Alec Bohm has been one of the best contact hitters in the majors this season. His .293 batting average ranks eighth in the National League, and he's been a singles machine. In his last five games, he's recorded eight singles. He also gets a favorable opposite-handed matchup against the Marlins' Trevor Rogers. Expect the Phillies' third baseman to pick up at least one base knock tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Yu Darvish To Record A Win (-110)

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Yu Darvish is having a solid season, sporting a 3.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. He'll be up against Tommy Henry and the Diamondbacks, a team he's pretty familiar with.

In his three starts versus Arizona this year, Darvish has a 1.80 ERA in 20 innings. He's also been credited with the win the last two times he faced them. His first start of the year versus the D-Backs saw him get the no-decision in a game where he tossed six scoreless innings. Look for Darvish to dominate again at home and pick up his 13th victory.

"Love Yu 3000" - Padres

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 194-157-11 (+194.8 Units)

