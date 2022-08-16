Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Mookie Betts & more, August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

With 14 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best player props to add to your bet slips this Monday, August 15.

MLB Player Prop #1: Pick: Joe Musgrove Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Musgrove will take on a slumping Marlins team on Monday. He shut down Miami earlier this year, striking out eight and giving up two runs, and the lineup is even weaker now, comparatively.

"Joe Musgrove, Wicked 82mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

Miami ranks top 10 in the MLB in strikeout rate, so look for Musgrove to rack up the Ks in the series opener.

MLB Player Prop #2: Pick: Mookie Betts Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-105)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Mookie Betts is batting leadoff tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers' outfielder is slugging a sky-high .573 against right-handers with above-average flyball rates over the last two seasons.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA Mookie Betts to dead center! Mookie Betts to dead center! 💣 https://t.co/QeWstuPWvd

"Mookie Betts to dead center!" - SportsNet LA

Brewers' starter Freddy Peralta is just coming back from injury, but he had a flyball rate of 32.4% last year. Betts will also be playing in a park that benefits hitters more so than it does pitchers, so look for him to get on and score tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Pick: Ian Happ Over 1.5 Total Bases (+148)

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Ian Happ hits for a lot of power pitchers who throw a lot of breaking balls. Josiah Gray, the Nationals' starter tonight, throws his slider 29% of the time and his curveball 25%. Josiah Gray has had an up-and-down year, and recently he's allowed four or more earned runs in four of his previous seven starts. Look for Happ to have a solid game from the three-spot in the Cubs' order.

