Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Robbie Ray & more, August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones this Tuesday, August 16.

MLB Player Prop #1: Robbie Ray Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Robbie Ray gets to face a poor Angels lineup on Tuesday. The last two times he's faced this lineup, he's notched 10 Ks in each start. The Angels lead the league in strikeout percentage, and last night they went down on strikes 13 times.

"Robbie Ray, Wicked 87mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Expect Ray to mow down the Angles' lineup for a third consecutive start.

MLB Player Prop #2: Bryan Reynolds Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Reynolds steps in on Tuesday against a struggling Nick Pivetta. Reynolds has feasted on right-handers with high flyball rates like Pivetta. He's slugging .562 in these matchups since the start of the 2021 season and should have a good opportunity to keep this up from the top of the order.

MLB Player Prop #3: Andres Gimenez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Gimenez has been red-hot since the middle of last week. He has an OPS of 1.379 in 18 at-bats over the last five days, including two home runs. On Tuesday, he'll face the Tigers' Garrett Hill, who he should be able to hit.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



#ForTheLand A baptism on a Monday afternoon? Kinda weird, but wow. A baptism on a Monday afternoon? Kinda weird, but wow.#ForTheLand https://t.co/jtrt4uVYMX

"A baptism on a Monday afternoon? Kinda weird, but wow. #ForTheLand" - CleGuardians

Expect the Guardians' All-Star to keep raking against this Tigers pitching staff.

MLB Player Prop #4: Daniel Vogelbach 2+ Total Bases (+210)

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Daniel Vogelbach is projected to bat fifth tonight against the Braves. Vogelbach has a slugging percentage of .774 in the last two seasons against right-handers who rely heavily on the curveball. Opposing starter Charlie Morton throws his curveball 36.6% of the time, even more than his fastball.

Also in his career, Vogelbach has taken Morton deep once in 10 plate appearances. Look for the lefty slugger to have a solid day at the plate in this one.

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 106-82-4 (+163.9 Units)

