Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Kyle Schwarber & More, September 15 | 2022 MLB Season

With eight MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Thursday, September 15.

MLB Player Prop #1: Kyle Schwarber Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-115)

Kyle Schwarber leads the National League in homers, and he's been a solid, albeit unorthodox, leadoff hitter for the Phillies this season. He's come around to score in three of his previous four contests, and on the year, he ranks 11th in the National League for runs scored. Schwarber has had success against the Marlins' starter tonight, Pablo Lopez. He's gone 3-for-9 off Lopez with a homer, so expect him to see the ball well again. Expect the Phillies slugger to go deep or to at least get on and come around to score on Thursday.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



Still leads National League with 37 HRs

Kyle Schwarber destroying baseballs tonight Still leads National League with 37 HRs

"Kyle Schwarber destroying baseballs tonight" - John Clark

MLB Player Prop #2: Noah Syndergaard Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Noah Syndergaard hasn't really racked up the Ks this year, which explains why his line is usually so low. His K/9 rate is at 6.5 entering Thursday, despite his career mark being 9.3. Still, the Marlins strike out at the fifth highest percentage in the MLB. Also, the first time Syndergaard faced the Marlins, he punched out eight, followed by an outing versus Miami, where he struck out four. Expect Syndergaard to take advantage of a team that swings and misses more than almost every team in the MLB.

In The Alley Baseball Podcast @ITABaseballPod



6 IP

8 H

3 ER

2 K

1 HR

0 BB



Noah Syndergaard Stat Line Tonight: 6 IP 8 H 3 ER 2 K 1 HR 0 BB Not a bad outing for Syndergaard. #Phillies #RingTheBell

"Noah Syndergaard Stat Line Tonight: 6 IP 8 H 3 ER 2 K 1 HR 0 BB Not a bad outing for Syndergaard. #Phillies #RingTheBell" - @ITABaseballPod

MLB Player Prop #3: Chase Anderson Over 2.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Chase Anderson will be making his fifth start of the year tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals. Anderson hasn't been that good this campaign, but in his last two outings he's totaled nine strikeouts. The Cardinals don't strike out a ton but expect Anderson to notch at least three on Thursday.

