Best NBA Bets for Today: Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Wednesday, January 4th, with 24 teams in action. Let's take a look at three strong team bets for tonight's action, featuring the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: Brooklyn Nets -5.5 (-110)

The 25-12 Brooklyn Nets have been the hottest team in basketball as they have won 12 straight games and are now only half a game behind the Boston Celtics for the best record. Brooklyn has been a borderline elite unit on both sides of the ball. The Nets rank 12th in points per game and third in offensive rating, while defensively they rank seventh in opponents points per game and eighth in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn will face a struggling 16-21 Chicago Bulls team that is 11th in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has been underwhelming on both sides of the ball as they rank 14th in points per game, 17th in offensive rating, 18th in opponents points per game, and 20th in defensive rating. Look for the Nets to win by at least six points as they gain a share of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Golden State Warriors -6.5 (-110)

The 20-18 Golden State Warriors have surprised many as they are currently on a five-game win streak with superstar point guard Steph Curry sidelined. Golden State have been the best home team in the NBA this season as they are 17-2 at the Chase Center. Meanwhile, their opponent, the 10-30 Detroit Pistons, are one of the worst road teams as they are 5-17 when away from home. In fact, Detroit has the worst record in the NBA this season. Look for the Warriors to take advantage of the Pistons 29th ranked defense as they win by at least seven points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Milwaukee Bucks ML (+164)

The 24-13 Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, thanks to an elite defense that ranks sixth in opponents points per game and fourth in defensive rating. Their opponent, the 16-21 Toronto Raptors, have not found the same success as they are 12th in the Eastern Conference. With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to play on the second leg of a back-to-back, expect the Bucks to win this contest outright despite being a road underdog.

