Best NBA Bets for Today: Brooklyn Nets & more, December 28| 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Wednesday, December 28, with 16 teams in action.

Let's take a look at the three strong teams for tonight's action, featuring the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: Brookyln Nets -5.5 (-110)

The Brooklyn Nets have been the best team in basketball over the past month. Brooklyn have won nine straight games and 13 of their past 14 to improve their record to 22-12 while climbing to third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets have been getting it done on both ends of the floor. Their offense ranks 14th in points per game and fifth in offensive rating, while their defense ranks eighth in opponents points per game and ninth in defensive rating. Meanwhile, they will face an Atlanta Hawks team that has struggled as of late, losing seven of their past eleven games.

Look for the Nets to take advantage as they win by at least six points.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Milwaukee Bucks -2.5 (-110)

The 22-11 Milwaukee Bucks have struggled recently, losing their past three games. The losses, however, have come on the road against the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers, the three best teams in the Eastern Conference outside of Milwaukee.

While they remain on the road, they will face a much less challenging test from the Chicago Bulls, who currently rank 11th in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, while the Bucks' offense has struggled, ranking just 17th in points per game and offensive rating, their defense has played at an elite level, as they rank sixth in opponents points per game and fifth in defensive rating.

Look for the Bucks to snap their three-game skid by defeating the Bulls by at least three points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Golden State Warriors ML (+172)

The Golden State Warriors have won their past two games despite Steph Curry's absence, however, they sit at just 17-18 and tenth in the Western Conference. Despite their struggles, Golden State have been the best home team in the NBA as they are 14-2 at the Chase Center.

Meanwhile, their opponent, the Utah Jazz, have struggled on the road this season as they are just 7-12. Look for the Warriors to protect their home floor once again by winning this contest outright.

