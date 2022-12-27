Best NBA Parlay Today: Aaron Gordon & More (+604) - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The NBA is ready for a good night of action on Tuesday (December 27), as we have ten games scheduled for action.

Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's game featuring Aaron Gordon, Oklahoma City Thunder and James Harden.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Aaron Gordon Over 17.5 Points (-125)

The Denver Nuggets will be on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings. Power forward Aaron Gordon is a solid player in the lineup.

Gordon is shooting the ball very well. In his last ten games, Gordon is averaging 20.4 points while shooting 62.2% and 41.7% from the three Sacramento is not a good defensive team, as they're 24th in the NBA with 116.2 points per game allowed this season. Take the over in this game.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Oklahoma City Thunder -7 (-110)

Looking at DunksandThrees’ adjusted net rating this season, the Spurs are 20th in the sport with a -1.1 net rating, while the Thunder are last with a -9.7 rating up to this point.

The defenses are showing a difference in the last handful of games, though. San Antonio is allowing 120.6 points in their previous five games, while Oklahoma City is giving up 114 points in their last four.

With the Spurs being on the second leg of a back-to-back while the Thunder have not played since Friday, it could be a huge difference. Go with the Oklahoma City Thunder to cover the spread in this game, as they're the better team in their own building.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: James Harden Over 2.5 Threes (+105)

James Harden has been shooting very well from beyond the arc since returning to the Philadelphia 76ers after a month.

He's shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc and attempting eight threes per game since returning to action. The 76ers will be going up against the Washington Wizards, who're the third-worst, allowing 37.6 percent from the three. All in all, take Harden hitting a minimum of three three-point shots.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +604

Poll : 0 votes