Best NBA Parlays for Today: Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, and Damian Lillard

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Monday, December 26th, with 14 teams in action. Take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, and Damian Lillard.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Brooklyn Nets ML (+110)

The Brooklyn Nets have been the best team in the league over the past month as they have won 12 of their last 13 games, including their last eight. The Nets are currently 21-12 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference thanks to their recent stretch. While they will face a 22-12 Cleveland Cavaliers team that is half a game ahead of them in the standings, Cleveland has struggled offensively this season. While the Cavaliers lead the league in opponents' points per game and defensive rating, they rank 24th in points per game. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has been efficient on both sides of the ball, ranking 15th in points per game, seventh in offensive rating, eighth in opponents points per game, and ninth in defensive rating. Look for the Nets to continue their strong play by winning their ninth in a row.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Kevin Durant Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Kevin Durant is seventh in the NBA in scoring, as he averages 29.9 points per game while shooting 56.3% from the field, 36.0% from three-point range, and 92.7% from the free-throw line. The four-time scoring champion has finished with at least 28 points in 20 of his 32 games played this season, including ten of his past 13 games. Over that stretch, the 2013-2014 NBA MVP is averaging 31.5 points per game while shooting 60.2% from the field, 39.1% from three-point range, and 94.5% from the free-throw line. Despite facing a tough defense, Durant should have no trouble scoring. Look for the 12-time All-Star to finish with at least 28 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Damian Lillard Over 27.5 Points (-104)

Damian Lillard is currently ninth in the NBA in scoring, as he averages 28.0 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field, 39.1% from three-point range, and 90.4% from the free-throw line. The six-time All-Star has finished with at least 28 points in ten of his 21 games played this season, including six of his past nine games. Lillard's production has increased over that stretch, as he is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field, 43.9% from three-point range, and 94.9% from the free-throw line. Look for Lillard to have a big night against a Charlotte Hornets defense that ranks 28th in opponents points per game and 27th in defensive rating, as he finishes with at least 28 points.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +557

Poll : 0 votes