Best NBA Parlays for Today: Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and the Milwaukee Bucks

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Wednesday, December 21st, with 22 teams in action. Take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Damian Lillard Over 27.5 Points (-113)

Damian Lillard has played in just 19 of the Portland Trail Blazers' 31 games this season. When Lillard has been healthy, he has played great as he is averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field, 40.4% from three-point range, and 89.7% from the free-throw line. Lillard has scored at least 28 points in nine of the 17 games that he has started and finished this season, including five of his past seven games.

Over that seven-game stretch, the Trail Blazers star has averaged 32.6 points per game while shooting 50.4% from the field, 47.8% from three-point range, and 93.6% from the free-throw line.

In his previous matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who rank 27th in opponents points per game, on Monday, Lillard finished with 28 points while shooting 9-17 from the field, 6-12 from three-point range, and 4-4 from the free-throw line. Look for the six-time All-Star to score at least 28 points for the tenth time this season.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Joel Embiid Over 31.5 Points (-120)

Joel Embiid currently leads the NBA in scoring this season. The Philadelphia 76ers star is averaging 33.0 points per game while shooting 52.9% from the field, 35.3% from three-point range, and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Embiid has scored at least 32 points in 11 of the 21 games that he has played this season, including nine of his past 13 games.

He is averaging 36.3 points per game while shooting 54.1% from the field, 41.5% from three-point range, and 86.3% from the free-throw line over that span. While the five-time All-Star has not faced the Detroit Pistons defense this season, expect him to take advantage of the unit that ranks 29th in opponents points per game and 30th in defensive rating. Look for Embiid to score at least 32 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Milwaukee Bucks ML (+108)

The 22-8 Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA and have won seven of their past ten games. While they will face a tough opponent in the 21-11 Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the third-best record in the NBA, Milwaukee is 2-0 against Cleveland this season, winning both games by 15 points.

While Khris Middleton is doubtful, he did not appear in either of the meetings between the Bucks and Cavaliers this season. Look for Milwaukee to defeat Cleveland, despite entering as an underdog.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +618

Poll : 0 votes