Best NBA Parlays for Today: Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Milwaukee Bucks

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Wednesday, January 4th, with 24 teams in action. Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Kevin Durant Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Kevin Durant is having yet another great season at the age of 34. The Brooklyn Nets star is currently sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.6 points per game. Durant is shooting 56.4% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range, and 93.1% from the free-throw line.

Durant has scored at least 28 points in 21 of his 36 games played this season. Facing a Chicago Bulls team that ranks 18th in opponents points per game and 20th in defensive rating, the 2013-2014 NBA MVP should be in line for another big night. Look for Durant to finish with at least 28 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Damian Lillard Over 27.5 Points (-120)

Damian Lillard is not too far behind Kevin Durant on the scoring leaderboard. The Portland Trail Blazers star is currently 10th, averaging 27.4 points per game, while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.6% from three-point range, and 90.2% from the free-throw line.

Lillard has scored at least 28 points in 11 of his 24 games played this season, including both of his meetings with the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which he finished with 36 and 38 points. Look for the six-time All-Star to once again take advantage of Minnesota's poor defense as he finishes with at least 28 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Milwaukee Bucks ML (+164)

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-13. While they have struggled offensively, ranking 18th in points per game and 23rd in defensive rating, Milwaukee is elite on the less flashy side of the ball. The Bucks currently rank sixth in opponents points per game and fourth in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, they will face a 16-21 Toronto Raptors team that has struggled and is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference. Look for the Bucks to take advantage of a poor opponent by picking up an outright victory on the road.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +824

