Best NBA Parlays for Today: LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Sunday (December 25), with ten teams in action.

Take a look at a strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: LeBron James Over 29.5 Points (+100)

LeBron James is tied with teammate Anthony Davis for 11th place in the scoring leaderboards, averaging 27.4 points per game. Additionally, he's shooting 49.3%.

While the LA Lakers superstar has scored 30 points in just 11 of his 24 contests this season, he has done so in his last six games. Over that six-game stretch, the four-time NBA MVP is averaging 32.7 points per game while shooting 58.0%.

Look for James to take advantage of extra touches as Davis remains sidelined with a foot injury. Expect the four-time NBA champion to score at least 30 points for the seventh straight game.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Luka Doncic Over 31.5 Points (-114)

Luka Doncic is second in the league in scoring, averaging 32.8 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.2% from the 3-point range.

The Dallas Mavericks star has scored at least 32 points in 19 of his 30 games this season. While Doncic is yet to face the Lakers this season, the Mavs have struggled, ranking just 26th in scoring defense. The Lakers have allowed 117.8 points per game this season, but since Anthony Davis' injury, they have allowed 128.8.

Doncic is coming off his best scoring game of the season and second-best of his career, as the three-time All-Star finished his most recent outing with 50 points. Look for him to have another big game and score at least 32 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Joel Embiid Over 30.5 Points (+100)

Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring, averaging 33.0 points per game while shooting 52.8%, 34.2% from the 3-point range and 86.0% from the free-throw line.

The Philadelphia 76ers star has scored at least 31 points in 14 of his 23 games this season, including seven of his last nine. In that nine-game stretch, Embiid is averaging 36.0 points per game while shooting 55.3% from the field, 50.0% from the 3-point range and 89.3% from the free-throw line. Look for the five-time All-Star to score at least 31 points.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +606

Poll : 0 votes