Cleveland Cavaliers travel to the Fiserv Forum to take on Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavaliers will look to make a statement against one of the best teams in the NBA. Defeating the Bucks on their home court would send a strong message to the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date and Time: Friday, November 25, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks continue marching on without some of their firepower from the perimeter. Joe Ingles remains out of action with a knee injury. The latest reports from Milwaukee suggest that the team can expect Joe Ingles to return around early 2023. Khris Middleton is one of the better players in the NBA, and his loss is a significant dent to the Bucks. Khris Middleton remains out with a wrist injury, and there is no current timetable for his return. Jrue Holiday is being monitored day-to-day due to an illness. The latest speculation suggests that Holiday might just give it a go against Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Injury Report continues to grow. Ricky Rubio remains out with a knee injury that will sideline him well into 2023. Dylan Windler remains out with an ankle injury. It wouldn't be surprising to see Windler on the sidelines for the rest of the year. Kevin Love has an injured thumb, and Caris LeVert is nursing an injured ankle. Both players are out for the game on Friday against Milwaukee.

PLAYER TEAMS INJURY STATUS Joe Ingles Milwaukee Bucks Knee Out Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks Wrist Out Jrue Holiday Milwaukee Bucks Illness Probable Ricky Rubio Cleveland Cavaliers Knee Out Dylan Windler Cleveland Cavaliers Ankle Out Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers Thumb Out Caris LeVert Cleveland Cavaliers Ankle Out

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Cleveland Cavaliers +3 (-110) O 217 (-110) +130 Milwaukee Bucks -3 (-110) U 217 (-110) -150

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Cavaliers- PG Darius Garland, SG Lamar Stevens, SF Donovan Mitchell, PF Evan Mobley, C Jarrett Allen

Bucks- PG Jrue Holiday, SG Jevon Carter, SF Grayson Allen, PF Giannis Antetokounpo, C Brook Lopez

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the few teams in the Eastern Conference that can stand up to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks can overwhelm most teams with sheer physicality led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Donovan Mitchell has made all the difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers this year and they can now penetrate any defense in the NBA. When you have several players that can take over a game offensively, you cause problems for the opposition. This game will be a measuring stick for the Cavaliers. If they are legitimate contenders in the East, the Cavaliers will have to go through the Milwaukee Bucks. We're going with the Bucks at home on this one, tipping Giannis to take over late.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks -3 (-110) (O/U 217, -110)

