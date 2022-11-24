Kevin Love says current Cleveland Cavaliers side comparable to championship-winning 2016 side: "I think talent-wise, it’s right there"

Kevin Love was part of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers that set a new record in NBA Finals history. The forward believes the 2022-23 Cavs team compares to the 2016 team.

Led by LeBron James, the 2016 Cavaliers pulled off an unimaginable feat. They overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors, who beat them the previous season.

Although the 2022-23 Cavs are thriving, comparing them to the 2016 team might be a stretch. However, Love believes they have the same level of talent on the roster.

"I think talent-wise, it’s right there. When I look at our lineup, we have four All-Stars and a very deep lineup, but we were an older team. So our process, the way that we practiced was a little bit different, but our attention to detail and knowing how to operate was at a very high level.

"We had a level of professionalism that was all the way there. Whereas here in present day, we still have a lot to figure out but we have guys that get it," Kevin Love told Cleveland Magazine.

The Cavs (12-6) are third in the East and have impressed many this season, so the 2016 NBA champion could be right in his assessment.

Kevin Love has been a big boost for the Cavaliers off the bench

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to Kevin Love and Dean Wade

One area the Cavs pride themselves in is squad depth, and Love is a part of that dynamic. Although he is not at the peak of his career, the five-time All-Star has continues to be consistent.

Kevin Love leads the second unit in points, rebounds and assists. His ability to spread the floor has also been key to the Cavaliers' recent success. In 16 games this season, Love is averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

While there is a long way to go in the season, the Cavs have put together an outstanding start and will be looking to build on that.

The Cavs take on the Milwaukee Bucks next at the Fiserv Forum on Friday. They lost their first meeting of the season and will be looking to exact revenge.

