Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: Tyrese Haliburton & More, January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With only three NBA games on Wednesday, there are a bunch of different player props that are being offered.

NBA Player Prop #1: Tyrese Haliburton Over 8.5 Assists (-105)

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the best passers in the NBA, averaging 10.1 assists per game this season heading into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Haliburton has been passing the ball well lately, averaging nine assists in his last three games. In his only other matchup against Philly this season, he finished with ten assists, so he can dish the ball well against the Sixers. So, go with the over here.

NBA Player Prop #2: Donovan Mitchell Over 30.5 Points (-120)

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Donovan Mitchell is coming off a 71-point performance last time out and will look to continue that against the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns are without Devin Booker, so this should be a great chance for Mitchell to continue doing well. He's shooting well with a 49.2/41.3/86.8 shooting split this year. Without a guard on the Phoenix roster able to defend him, he should be able to dominate once again in this matchup.

NBA Player Prop #3: Fred VanVleet Over 0.5 Blocks (+125)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Expecting a block from an undersized point guard is a bit of a tall ask, but Fred VanVleet has been able to do just that lately.

He's averaging 0.9 blocks in his last eight games and going up against the Milwaukee Bucks, there's a huge chance for a block, as they will try to drive to the basket, which helps, as layups can only go so many different directions. In his last game, VanVleet recorded two blocks against the Indiana Pacers, so go with the over here.

